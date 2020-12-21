US Treasury has not seen any damage from cyberattack, says Mnuchin to CNBC

A recently uncovered hacking campaign of US agencies impacted the Treasury Department's unclassified systems but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



“We do not see any breaking into our classified systems. Our unclassified systems did have some access,” Mnuchin said about the massive hack, suspected to have been carried out by Russians, which penetrated multiple government agencies.

“I will say that the good news is there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced.”

Read more:

US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack

China calls Trump cyberattack claims on US agencies ‘a farce’

Pompeo says Russia ‘pretty clearly’ behind major cyberattack on US agencies

Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 18:52 - GMT 15:52