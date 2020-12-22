New Russian sanctions on Germany ‘unjustified’: Foreign ministry source    

Germany was hit with “unjustified” new tit-for-tat sanctions by Russia Tuesday over penalties imposed by the EU over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a foreign ministry source told AFP.

The charge d’affaires at the German embassy in Moscow, Beate Grzeski, was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry and informed that “countermeasures in the form of travel bans against German state institutions have been ordered”, the source said.

“While this past pattern of Russian countermeasures is known, they remain in the view of the German government unjustified,” the source added.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media. (File photo: Reuters)

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 15:42 - GMT 12:42