Russia imposes counter sanctions on EU officials over Navalny response

Moscow said Tuesday it was hitting several EU representatives with tit-for-tat sanctions in response to the bloc’s decision to place travel bans on Russian officials over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that in response to “confrontational” EU actions, it had “decided to expand the list of representatives of EU member states and institutions who will be denied entry to the Russian Federation.”
Russia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned senior diplomats from several European Union countries to voice discontent over their response to the poisoning attack on opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
State news agency RIA Novosti reported that top diplomats from Germany, France and Sweden had arrived at the foreign ministry in Moscow Tuesday morning.
Laboratories in the three EU states concluded earlier this year that Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok, findings that resulted in EU sanctions against several Russian officials.
Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 12:30 - GMT 09:30