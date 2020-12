Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he was not expecting relations between Moscow and Washington to change when US president-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

“Now about the change of leadership in the US and that it will be more difficult for us. I don’t think so. It will be business as usual,” Putin said during a meeting with lawmakers and government officials.

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 December 2020 KSA 19:59 - GMT 16:59