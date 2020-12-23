Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden’s administration: Deputy FM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday Moscow was not expecting “anything good” from US President-elect Joe Biden, accusing members of his future administration of “Russophobia”.

“We are definitely not expecting anything good. And it would be strange to expect good things from people, many of whom made their careers on Russophobia and throwing mud at my country,” Ryabkov said in an interview with news agency Interfax.

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 December 2020 KSA 10:14 - GMT 07:14