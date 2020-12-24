NEWS
UK says Brexit ‘deal is done’ after clinching trade deal with EU

Anti-Brexit badges on a protester's beret are pictured during a demonstration in front of the British embassy in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Agencies Thursday 24 December 2020
Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

“Deal is done,” a Downing Street source said. ‘We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters.”

“The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK. We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU.”

“We have delivered this great deal for the entire United Kingdom in record time, and under extremely challenging conditions, which protects the integrity of our internal market and Northern Ireland’s place within it,” the source said.

