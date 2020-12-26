Four people in Germany injured in Berlin shooting

Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A police spokeswoman said four people were taken to hospital in the altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, adding there was no indication of a political motive.



The Berlin fire service said earlier on Twitter that three people were seriously injured in the shooting.

Read more:

Nashville explosion: Possible human remains found near site, everything else we know

US: Explosion rocks downtown Nashville early Christmas morning

Billion-dollar Captagon pills seized in Italy smuggled by Hezbollah, not ISIS: Report

Last Update: Saturday, 26 December 2020 KSA 09:07 - GMT 06:07