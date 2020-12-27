Three dead, others injured in deadly Illinois shooting at a bowling alley 

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 06:39 - GMT 03:39