Cross-border Gibraltar workers to retain free movement even after Brexit: Spain

Cross-border workers who commute between Gibraltar and Spain will be exempt from border controls after Brexit even if no agreement on free movement is reached with Britain, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.

Madrid and London are negotiating how to police the land border between Spain and Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, as it is excluded from the last-minute exit deal reached between Britain and the European Union last week.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our biggest priority is to prevent the Gibraltar border from becoming a hard border,” Gonzalez Laya told a news conference.

However, even without a deal, there will be provisions in place for those who work on one side of the border and live on the other.

“Cross-border workers who have registered their status before 1 January 2021... will be able to cross by identifying themselves with a document prepared for this purpose,” she said.

Other travelers will need to have their passport stamped.

About 15,000 people commute daily from Spain to Gibraltar, which has a population of 32,000. The port also welcomes some 10 million tourists per year, a sector accounting for about a quarter of its economy.

Spain will continue to assert its claim to sovereignty over the territory, ceded to Britain in 1713 after its capture during the War of the Spanish Succession, regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, Gonzalez Laya said.

Read more:

EU member states endorse Brexit trade deal

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently: Finance minister

Brexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to ‘ugly’ divisions

Last Update: Monday, 28 December 2020 KSA 19:45 - GMT 16:45