Former energy executive jailed for 15 years by Russia for spying for Moldova: RIA

Russia sentenced a former board member of state energy holding company Inter RAO to 15 years in jail on Tuesday after finding her guilty of spying for Moldova at a trial held behind closed doors, the RIA news agency reported.
Karina Tsurkan, who denied wrongdoing, was detained in June 2018. Some of the case details are not publicly known and are classified due to the nature of the espionage allegations.
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 December 2020 KSA 13:33 - GMT 10:33