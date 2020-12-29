Russia, Turkey to develop military ties despite US sanctions: FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday Moscow and Ankara’s military cooperation would not be deterred by the United States imposing sanctions on Turkey earlier this month for acquiring a Russian missile defense system.
“We have confirmed our mutual intention to develop military ties with Turkey” despite “Washington’s illegitimate pressure”, Lavrov told reporters following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow.
Turkey also said it aims to produce Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V domestically, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
Turkey requested more information from Russia about the vaccine and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca informed the presidential cabinet on Monday that everything was on the right track, Cavusoglu said.
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 December 2020 KSA 15:01 - GMT 12:01