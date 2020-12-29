NEWS
WORLD

Russia imposes travel ban on German officials in response to sanctions

A general view shows the city centre and the Moskva River in Moscow. (Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow Tuesday 29 December 2020
Text size A A A

Russia said on Tuesday it had added senior German security and intelligence officials to its list of individuals barred from entering the country, in a tit-for-tat response to sanctions imposed on Moscow in October.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The European Union imposed sanctions on the head of Russia’s military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, and on another Russian, accusing them of stealing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s emails in a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament.

Russia’s foreign ministry did not name the individuals in its statement announcing the move.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 December 2020 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top