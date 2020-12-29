Russia opens new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Russian state investigators said on Tuesday they had opened a new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing him of spending money collected from the public for organizations he is involved with on his personal needs.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.
Russia has said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and has denied any involvement in the incident.
Read more:
Russia, in cooperation with US, seizes cocaine, arrests traffickers
Russia imposes travel ban on German officials in response to sanctions
Russia, Turkey to develop military ties despite US sanctions: FM
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 December 2020 KSA 21:50 - GMT 18:50