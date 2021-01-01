US Congress votes to override Trump veto of defense bill

The US Congress on Friday dealt Donald Trump a humiliating blow, voting in his final weeks in office to override his veto of a sweeping defense bill – the first time lawmakers have done so during his presidency.
With more than 80 of the 100 senators voting to override, well more than the two-thirds required, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military for fiscal 2021.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives had voted 322 to 87 on Monday to override Trump’s veto.
Read more:
In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
President Trump threatens defense bill veto over Confederate names, Afghan policy
US Congress passes defense bill despite Trump veto threat
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 01 January 2021 KSA 22:38 - GMT 19:38