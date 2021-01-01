NEWS
WORLD

US Congress votes to override Trump veto of defense bill

The American Flag flies at the US Capitol Building. (Reuters)
AFP Friday 01 January 2021
Text size A A A

The US Congress on Friday dealt Donald Trump a humiliating blow, voting in his final weeks in office to override his veto of a sweeping defense bill – the first time lawmakers have done so during his presidency.

With more than 80 of the 100 senators voting to override, well more than the two-thirds required, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military for fiscal 2021.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives had voted 322 to 87 on Monday to override Trump’s veto.

Read more:

In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead

President Trump threatens defense bill veto over Confederate names, Afghan policy

US Congress passes defense bill despite Trump veto threat

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 01 January 2021 KSA 22:38 - GMT 19:38

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top