Al-Qaeda-linked group says it was behind killing of three French soldiers in Mali

Al-Qaeda’s North Africa wing has said it was responsible for the killing of three French soldiers in Mali, extremist monitoring organization SITE Intel reported on Saturday.
The soldiers, who were taking part in France’s Barkhane military operations in Mali against extremist fighters, were killed on Monday when an improvised explosive device hit their armored vehicle, the French Presidency said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
SITE Intel said on Twitter that Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which has repeatedly attacked soldiers and civilians in Mali and neighboring Burkina Faso, had said it was responsible for the attack.
France’s military command was not immediately available for comment.
Read more:
Algeria’s army seizes nearly $100,000 militants’ ransom cash
Al-Qaeda names new North Africa leader, confirms death of Swiss abducted in Timbuktu
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 03 January 2021 KSA 23:40 - GMT 20:40