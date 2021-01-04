On verge of resuming talks, US blames Taliban for spate of Afghan killings

The US military on Monday blamed the Taliban for a spate of assassinations of prominent Afghans, the first time Washington has directly accused the insurgent group of the killings.
Taliban talks
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks as Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, are seen during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar, on September 12, 2020. (Reuters)
The Taliban's accusations the US violated the US-TB agreement are false. US Forces have been clear & consistent: We will defend Afghan forces against TB attacks. We renew our call for all sides to reduce violence. @Zabehulah_M33 1/2— USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) January 4, 2021
Afghan men carry the coffin of journalist Malalai Maiwand, who was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on December 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Afghan officials blame the Taliban for the killings, but the hardline group has denied the charge, while the rival ISIS group says its fighters were responsible for some of them.
Afghan security forces inspect at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 20, 2020. (Reuters)