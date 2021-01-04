US Election: Four Republican senators urge certification of election results

Four Republican senators on Sunday joined a bipartisan statement calling on Congress to certify the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results,” said the statement co-signed by Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Bill Cassidy, and Mitt Romney.
Also signing the statement were Democratic senators Joe Manchin, Mark Warner, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan and Dick Durban. Augus King, an independent, also signed it.
Read more:
US Senator Cruz joins Republican block to object to Biden's victory
In dueling New Year messages, Trump reflects while Biden looks ahead
Biden’s Treasury pick Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs at many financial firms
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 00:26 - GMT 21:26