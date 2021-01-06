Democrat Warnock wins first of two runoffs for US Senate: Report

Democrat Raphael Warnock ousted an incumbent Republican Wednesday in the first of two critical runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the US Senate at the outset of Joe Biden’s presidency, networks projected.

Warnock, a Black pastor with deep roots in Georgia, narrowly ousted his rival Senator Kelly Loeffler, CBS, NBC and CNN reported, in what is an embarrassment for President Donald Trump as he wraps up his four years in office.

The outcome of the second runoff, which is coming down to the wire, will now determine which party controls the Senate in the first two years of the Biden era.

-Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 10:23 - GMT 07:23