Biden urges Trump to “step up” and demand supporters end “siege” on Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump must “step up” and demand that his supporters end their “siege” of the US Capitol building, after pro-Trump protesters refusing to accept his election loss swarmed the building on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown.

Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, said US democracy was under an unprecedented assault.

Joe Biden tweeted: “Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness.

America is so much better than what we’re seeing today. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

“This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.”

Dozens of pro-Trump protesters breached police lines and stormed the Capitol earlier on Wednesday, forcing delays in the Electoral College vote to confirm Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Lawmakers were evacuated and taken to a secure location in the building's basement, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Donald Trump posted a statement on Twitter urging protesters to “go home” whilst doubling down on unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 00:46 - GMT 21:46