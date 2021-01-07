China compares storming of US Capitol to Hong Kong protests

China drew a comparison on Thursday between the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump and last year’s often-violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, but noted that no one had died when demonstrators took over the legislature of the China-ruled city.
Clips of the chaotic scenes from Washington aired repeatedly on Chinese state television.
Protesters attempt to enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building. (AFP)
“We also wish that US people can enjoy peace, stability and security as soon as possible,” Hua said.
Hua also condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments in which he said Washington may sanction those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong and will send the US ambassador to the United Nations to visit Taiwan.
A comment with thousands of favourable votes on China’s Twitter-like Weibo said the Washington protests were “over 90 percent” the same as those in Hong Kong. European leaders were showing “double standards” in condemning one but not the other, it said.
“The response and words used by some in the US to what happened in Hong Kong in 2019 were completely different to what they used for today’s ongoing events in the US,” Hua said.
Around the world, leaders expressed shock and concern, condemning the attempted subversion of democracy.
“What happened today in Washington DC is not American, definitely,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video message on Twitter.
We believe in democracy.#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/dj3hs66KKn— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 7, 2021
Russia’s deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy likened the images to protests in Ukraine that toppled Russian-backed President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovich in 2014.
“Some of my friends ask whether someone will distribute crackers to the protesters to echo the Victoria Nuland stunt,” he tweeted, citing a 2013 visit to Ukraine when then-US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offered food to protesters.