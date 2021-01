China said on Thursday that the United States will pay a "heavy price" for its wrongdoing, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it may sanction those involved in Hong Kong arrests and that the US' UN ambassador would visit Taiwan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking to reporters, urged the United States to immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs.

Read more:

Pompeo criticizes Hong Kong mass arrests, threatens US sanctions

Hong Kong police arrest 53 in raids on democracy activists linked to unofficial vote

UK rebukes China for ‘grievous attack’ on Hong Kong’s rights, freedoms

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 11:25 - GMT 08:25