Entire DC National Guard activated to handle pro-Trump US Capitol mob: Pentagon

The entire DC National Guard has been mobilized by the Department of Defense to assist police at the US Capitol after dozens of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building and violently clashed with security officers on Wednesday.

"The D.C. Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District of Columbia. Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government. The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice," the Pentagon said.

Police inside the Capitol building used tear gas to disperse dozens of demonstraters and footage showed police drawing their guns.

CNN reported that a woman was shot in the chest on Capitol grounds.

A spokesperson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officers from the Federal Protective Service and US Secret Service agents are being sent to the scene. He says they were requested to assist by US Capitol Police.

Dozens of people have breached security perimeters at the Capitol, forcing the lockdown of the building and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Trump simply asked his supporters to "stay peaceful" and said "no violence," but he did not ask his supporters to cease and desist.

