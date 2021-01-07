Facebook, Instagram ban Trump “indefinitely” due to efforts to incite violence

Facebook and Instagram banned President Donald Trump from the platforms “indefinitely” due to the US leader’s efforts to incite the violence in the US capital this week, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page that the ban, which was announced Wednesday for 24 hours, was extended because of Trump’s “use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” he wrote.

“Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Read more:

US President Trump says ‘there will be orderly transition’ after Biden win certified

White House officials resign after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

US lawmakers set to investigate police after Trump supporters storm Capitol

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 19:20 - GMT 16:20