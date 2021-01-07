Factbox: World stunned by violence in US Capitol, attempts to overturn election

World leaders on Wednesday expressed shock at the violent protesters who overran the US Congress and attempts to overturn the November 3 presidential election results which dealt a victory to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump climb on walls at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Police in the US Capitol responded with drawn guns and tear gas as hundreds of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss shortly after some of Trump’s fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results.

Here are reactions from around the world:

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet described the scenes in the US Congress as a “disgrace”, saying the US stood for democracy around the world and that was it was “vital” now that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

US Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said democracy’s enemies would be cheered by scenes of violence at the US Capitol, and he called on Trump to accept US voters’ decision.

In a Tweet posted after protesters stormed the seat of the US legislature, Maas said the violence had been caused by inflammatory rhetoric. “Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol after breaching security defenses in Washington, US on January 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Russia

“Quite Maidan-style pictures are coming from DC,” Russia’s deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy posted on Twitter, referring to protests in Ukraine that toppled Russian-backed President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovich in 2014.

“Some of my friends ask whether someone will distribute crackers to the protesters to echo Victoria Nuland stunt,” he said, citing a 2013 visit to Ukraine when then-US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offered food to protesters.

NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the violent protests in Washington “shocking scenes” and said the outcome of the democratic US election must be respected.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol. (AFP)

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet: “I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America’s democracy.

“The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people.”

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 01:13 - GMT 22:13