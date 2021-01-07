Official says US Capitol ‘secure’ 4 hours after pro-Trump protesters stormed building

Police had to use tear gas to disperse the protesters from the grounds of the US Capitol and footage showed plain clothes security officers drawing their guns point blank at protesters.
CNN reported that a woman was shot in the chest and was in critical condition.
The Pentagon announced that it had mobilized the entire DC National Guard to assist the Capitol police.
The district’s police chief said at least 13 people were arrested, and five firearms had been recovered during the pro-Trump protests on Wednesday.
Republican lawmakers had called on Trump to ask his supporters to deescalate the violence and do more than his initial tweets where he told the protesters to "stay peaceful" and called for "no violence."