Official says US Capitol ‘secure’ 4 hours after pro-Trump protesters stormed building

The US Senate Sergeant at Arms said on Thursday the US Capitol building was “secure” nearly four hours after President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building and clashed violently with security officers.

The announcement coincided with the start of the citywide evening curfew the DC mayor ordered.

The demonstrators had interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration on January 20.

Police had to use tear gas to disperse the protesters from the grounds of the US Capitol and footage showed plain clothes security officers drawing their guns point blank at protesters.

CNN reported that a woman was shot in the chest and was in critical condition.

The Pentagon announced that it had mobilized the entire DC National Guard to assist the Capitol police.

The district’s police chief said at least 13 people were arrested, and five firearms had been recovered during the pro-Trump protests on Wednesday.

Republican lawmakers had called on Trump to ask his supporters to deescalate the violence and do more than his initial tweets where he told the protesters to "stay peaceful" and called for "no violence."

He finally took to Twitter to tell his “very special” supporters to “go home.”

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 02:24 - GMT 23:24