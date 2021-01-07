Trump was “completely wrong” in encouraging storm on Capitol: UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said US President Donald Trump was “completely wrong” to encourage his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday.

“And as you say, as you suggest, in so far as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol and in so far as the president consistently has cast doubt on the outcome of a free and fair election, I believe that that was completely wrong,” he told a news conference on Thursday.

“And I unreservedly condemn encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way that they did in the Capitol.”

Four people died and 52 others were arrested as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol.

Washington, DC, Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 20:56 - GMT 17:56