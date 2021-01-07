One person shot amid clashes in US Capitol, police to get enforcement: Reports

A woman was shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds amid violent clashes between supporters of US President Donald Trump and Capitol police on Wednesday, US network CNN reported citing unnamed sources.

"A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds," CNN reported.

A spokesperson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officers from the Federal Protective Service and US Secret Service agents are being sent to the scene. He says they were requested to assist by US Capitol Police.

Dozens of people have breached security perimeters at the Capitol, forcing the lockdown of the building and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Trump simply asked his supporters to "stay peaceful" and said "no violence," but he did not ask his supporters to cease and desist.

Police inside the Capitol building used tear gas to disperse the demonstraters and footage showed police drawing their guns.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden's victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

- With Agencies

