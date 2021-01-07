Pelosi calls for Trump’s immediate removal through 25th Amendment

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for President Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment, a day after the president’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in an assault on American democracy.
“Yesterday, the President of the US incited an armed insurrection against America,” Pelosi told reporters at the US Capitol, adding that Trump committed a “seditious act”.
Four people died and 52 others were arrested as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol.
Washington, DC, Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”
Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.
Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 22:21 - GMT 19:21