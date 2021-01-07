Pictures: Guns out, windows smashed, Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Tense officers pointing guns, lawmakers with gas masks, camouflaged protesters smashing windows -- this was the day that President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the US election went "wild."

Inside the great domed US Capitol building, initially out of view of the cameras, images emerged of a scene that resembled something from a coup d'etat.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Trump supporters, waving his blue flags and wearing his red campaign hats, stormed through the building, making it right into the debating chamber.

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

A viral photo on Twitter showed plainclothes security men aiming pistols point blank through the smashed window of a door to stop anyone else getting in.

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AFP)

Legislators were given gas masks to protect themselves against tear gas as they rushed to safety.

Rep. David Trone wears a gas mask inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., January 6, 2021, in this still image obtained from social media. (Reuters)

For those fleeing, it was a race against time: Protestors were getting in as quickly as members of Congress could get out. Some protestors even occupied the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sitting mockingly at a desk.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. (AFP)

"I've not seen anything like this since I deployed to Iraq," Mike Gallagher, a Republican lawmaker and military veteran, told CNN.

Trump had said all along he wanted to stop Congress from officially certifying Democrat Joe Biden's election victory on Wednesday.

There was no way he could do it legally.

Trump tried. He threatened his vice president, Mike Pence, who was meant to preside over the ceremony.

But Pence retorted that he had no constitutional leeway: The rules were clear.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol as tear gas fills the corridor on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

So Trump's supporters intervened, at least temporarily derailing the proceedings -- literally bringing democracy to a halt.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. (AFP)

The mobs went on their mission after a final pep talk from their leader.

Trump addressed them for more than an hour on the National Mall, delivering a torrent of false claims and conspiracy theories about why he should remain president despite losing the November election.

Then he encouraged them to march on Congress.

Within minutes the mob was pouring up the Capitol steps. Violent small groups then fought with police, pushing ever further and eventually getting inside.

Protesters attempt to enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building. (AFP)

Television footage showed men, some in military gear, smashing a window and climbing through. Other groups clambered up on the roofs of black official vehicles parked outside Congress, abandoned by their drivers.

Capitol police officer looks oout of a broken window as protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Trump had promised his supporters that Wednesday would be a "wild" day for the nation's capital.

It was.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Read more:

Trump tells his 'very special' supporters at US Capitol to go home

Entire DC National Guard activated to handle pro-Trump US Capitol mob: Pentagon

Republicans ask Trump to deescalate violence by his supporters at US Capitol

One person shot amid clashes in US Capitol, police to get enforcement: Reports

Trump tells US Capitol protesters to 'stay peaceful,' police use tear gas, draw guns

Trump supporters storm Biden certification session, force lock down of US Capitol

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 01:26 - GMT 22:26