Republicans ask Trump to deescalate violence by his supporters at US Capitol

Republican lawmakers called on US President Donald Trump to ask his supporters who stormed the US Capitol building to deescalate the violence.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that “it is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.”

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine called on Trump to tell his supporters to "cease and desist."

"We call on President Trump to immediately tell his supporters, who are trampling on the District of Columbia and have breached the U.S. Capitol, to cease and desist and return from whence they came in a peaceful manner," Racine said on Twitter.

"We urge President Trump to do what he has not yet done, but what he must do: order his supporters to leave the District of Columbia and fully embrace the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," he added.

Statement regarding Trump supporters’ breach of the U.S. Capitol Building ⬇️https://t.co/xxfZJk9JxS pic.twitter.com/JOenrt2lGI — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) January 6, 2021

Trump simply asked his supporters to "stay peaceful" and said "no violence," but he did not ask his supporters to cease and desist.

He tweeted: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to Trump's call for peace, saying it was "a little too late."

It's a little late for that. Don't you think? https://t.co/Yp8XuEvvuM — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021

Police inside the Capitol building used tear gas to disperse dozens of demonstraters and footage showed police drawing their guns.

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey told The Associated Press that while he sympathizes with the protesters’ position, they shouldn’t get violent, and it would be “nice” if Trump called on them to “protest in a peaceful way in an appropriate spot, where you belong, where you should be.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, of Wisconsin, posted a video message urging Trump to “call it off.”

“This is Banana Republic crap that we’re watching right now,” said Gallagher, who had spoken out against objections from fellow Republicans to certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College vote.

We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realdonaldtrump, you need to call this off. pic.twitter.com/0QGx2PlXFY — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) January 6, 2021

- With Agencies

Read more:

One person shot amid clashes in US Capitol, police to get enforcement: Reports

Trump tells US Capitol protesters to 'stay peaceful,' police use tear gas, draw guns

Trump supporters storm Biden certification session, force lock down of US Capitol

DC mayor orders 6 p.m. citywide curfew after protestors breached Capitol

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 00:15 - GMT 21:15