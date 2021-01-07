Russia says ‘archaic’ US electoral system does not meet democratic standards

Russia said Thursday that an “archaic” US electoral system that does not meet democratic standards and the politicization of the media were to blame for American divisions and unrest in Washington.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump was “an internal US affair” but that blame rested with the US system.

“The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meet modern democratic standards, creating opportunities for numerous violations, and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle,” Zakharova told Russian news agencies.

“This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States.”

Four people died and 52 others were arrested as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol.

Washington, DC, Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

