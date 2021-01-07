Trump tells his 'very special' supporters at US Capitol to go home

US President Donald Trump told his supporters on Wednesday to "go home" after they stormed the US Capitol protesting the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

He repeated his claim that the November 3 election was "stolen" in a one-minute video on Twitter: "I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want any body hurt. It's a very tough period of time."

"There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened. Where they can take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated, that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace."

Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and breached security perimeters, forcing the lockdown of the building and halting the vote to certify Biden’s presidential victory.

Police inside the Capitol building used tear gas to disperse dozens of demonstraters and footage showed police drawing their guns.

CNN reported that a woman was shot in the chest on Capitol grounds.

Republican lawmakers had called on Trump to ask his supporters to deescalate the violence and do more than his initial tweets where he told the protesters to "stay peaceful" and called for "no violence."

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 01:08 - GMT 22:08