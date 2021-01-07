White House officials resign after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned, according to media reports, joining a number of officials who are leaving the administration of Donald Trump in the wake of violence on Capitol Hill.
The melee delayed the certification process of Biden’s victory for hours. Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. Two top aides to first lady Melania Trump also resigned on Wednesday, while Pottinger’s boss, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, was considering quitting, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Grisham, who spent a year as White House press secretary before becoming chief of staff to the first lady, did not say whether her resignation was in reaction to the violence in the nation’s capital, but a source familiar with her decision said it was the last straw for her.