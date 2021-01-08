EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter UK from October

European Union citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter Britain from October amidst growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

British interior minister Priti Patel is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents. Instead, visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders, the report said.

Britain’s long and sometimes acrimonious divorce from the European Union ended Thursday with an economic split that leaves the EU smaller and the UK freer but more isolated in a turbulent world.

Britain left the European bloc’s vast single market for people, goods and services at 11 p.m. London time, midnight in Brussels, completing the biggest single economic change the country has experienced since World War II. A new UK-EU trade deal will bring its own restrictions and red tape, but for British Brexit supporters, it means reclaiming national independence from the EU and its web of rules.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Rising concerns in Gibraltar amid virus surge, Brexit verdict transition

British expatriates barred from flights in Brexit paperwork error

Britain ends long Brexit journey with formal economic break from EU

Last Update: Friday, 08 January 2021 KSA 01:23 - GMT 22:23