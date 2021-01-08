Giant sinkhole consumes cars in Naples hospital parking lot

A giant sinkhole opened Friday in the parking lot of a hospital in Naples, Italy, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering COVID-19 patients because the electricity was cut.
Firefighters stand on the border of the large sinkhole that opened overnight in the parking of Ospedale del Mare hospital in Naples, Italy, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A giant sinkhole opened Friday in the parking lot of a Naples hospital, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering coronavirus patients because the electricity was cut. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP)
A view of the large sinkhole that opened overnight in the parking of Ospedale del Mare hospital in Naples, Italy, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP)