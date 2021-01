A laptop was stolen from the office of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday.

The aide said that the laptop belonged to a conference room and was used for presentations. He declined to offer further details.

The theft of electronic devices from congressional offices has been a persistent worry following their invasion by pro-Trump rioters.

Last Update: Friday, 08 January 2021