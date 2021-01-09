Central African Republic rebels attack Bouar city following Touadera re-election

Rebel forces in the Central African Republic launched another attack on a city following the controversial re-election of President Faustin Archange Touadera, UN peacekeepers announced Saturday.

Government troops were attacked by “armed elements” in the western city of Bouar, which lies around 340 kilometers (210 miles) from the capital Bangui, MINUSCA spokesman Abdoulaziz Fall told AFP.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

UN peacekeepers who came to the aid of the government troops had themselves come under fire, he said.

The city is the base for the Leclerc camp, the army’s headquarters in the western region.

A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union (AU) peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic. (File photo: Reuters)

The report came after French President Emmanuel Macron once again denounced attempts by armed groups “and certain political leaders” to disrupt the electoral process.

Macron’s statement, which came during talks with Touadera on Friday, specifically mentioned former president Francois Bozize, said a statement from the president’s office.

On Saturday, two French fighter jets flew over the disputed city in a show of support for the government troops on the ground, a French military contingent at the capital Bangui told AFP.

In November, six of the most powerful armed rebel groups, who between them control two-thirds of the country, announced an alliance against Touadera’s government.

They launched a series of attacks in a bid to disrupt the December 27 presidential and legislative elections.

The electoral authority has declared Touadera the winner of the presidential election.

Read more:

200 Chinese moved amid violence in Central African Republic

Three UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic amid turbulent elections

Russia sends 300 more military instructors to Central African Republic

Last Update: Saturday, 09 January 2021 KSA 18:48 - GMT 15:48