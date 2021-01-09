NEWS
Three dead in Spanish snowstorms: Interior ministry

A snowstorm sweeps across Spain. (Reuters)
AFP Saturday 09 January 2021
Snowstorms that have caused chaos across much of Spain have claimed three lives, the interior minister told journalists Saturday.

“Even if, despite the extremely difficult weather conditions, the number of incidents is relatively limited, we have three deaths to mourn,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told a news conference.

Saturday, 09 January 2021

