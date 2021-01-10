Coronavirus: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day: health minister

Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up

immunizations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

"At the moment we're running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day," he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.

"We've now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there's still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centers."

Read more:

Coronavirus: Ukraine's Hospitals in Ukraine grappling with surge in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: Jordan approves China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: Israelis protest PM Netanyahu amid third virus lockdown

Last Update: Sunday, 10 January 2021 KSA 12:22 - GMT 09:22