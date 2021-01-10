NEWS
National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness

A general view of a residential area is seen during a power breakdown in Karachi. (Reuters)
Reuters Sunday 10 January 2021
A breakdown in Pakistan’s national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, officials said.

“A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system,” Pakistan’s Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter.

He said efforts were underway to determine the reasons behind the situation, and asked people across the country to remain calm.

Last Update: Sunday, 10 January 2021 KSA 00:06 - GMT 21:06

