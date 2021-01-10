National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness

A breakdown in Pakistan’s national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, officials said.

“A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system,” Pakistan’s Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter.

Breaking News !!!!

Biggest breakdown of electricity in Pakistan,

At a time Karachi , Lahore , KPK and 28 districts of Balochistan has no electric supply .

Except some districts of Balochistan that get electricity from Iran ,all the country's light went off. pic.twitter.com/lM4k4h3Nek — Daر S سHab (@DaSHab47314499) January 9, 2021

He said efforts were underway to determine the reasons behind the situation, and asked people across the country to remain calm.

