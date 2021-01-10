Pope urges US to shun violence, protect democracy after mob attack on Capitol

Pope Francis urged Americans on Sunday to shun violence, seek reconciliation and “protect democratic values” following the mob attack on the US Capitol building by supporters of President Trump that left five people dead.

“I repeat that violence is self-destructive, always. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost,” the pope said in his Sunday address.

In a related development, Authorities announced new arrests and charges on Saturday over the violent incursion into the US Capitol, including a tattoo-chested man in a horned headdress whose image was beamed around the world.

That man, Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, and two others – one of them a newly elected state official from West Virginia – were charged in federal court in connection with the violence, according to the US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

Meanwhile, Democrats’ momentum for a fresh drive to quickly impeach outgoing President Donald Trump has gained support, and a top Republican said the president’s role in the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters was worthy of rebuke.

Last Update: Sunday, 10 January 2021 KSA 15:32 - GMT 12:32