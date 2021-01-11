Spain court remands three suspected ISIS members

A court in Spain on Monday remanded in custody three suspected members of ISIS arrested last week in Barcelona, including an Algerian man who had fought for the extremist group in Iraq.

Spanish authorities began their investigation after becoming aware just before Christmas that the “potentially dangerous” Algerian man was in Spain, police said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The man, a “jihadist” who had fought for ISIS in Iraq, was arrested at a building occupied by squatters in Barcelona’s seaside neighborhood of Barceloneta, the statement added.

Police detained two other Algerian men as part of the operation, one suspected of giving him “logistical support” in Spain and another described by police as has “acolyte”.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with European Union law enforcement agency Europol and the FBI, as well as the intelligence services of Spain and Algeria, the statement said.

The three men appeared before a court on Monday where the presiding judge ordered they be remanded in custody on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization.

Their arrest comes as the trial of three men accused of helping the extremists behind the August 2017 attacks in Barcelona and a nearby town that killed 16 people is wrapping up at a court near Madrid.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, one of which involved a van ramming people in the center of Barcelona.

While none of the three men on trial are charged with direct responsibility, they are in the dock for helping the attackers, who were all shot dead by police.

Read more:

Final witnesses take stand at Barcelona attack trial

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions clash with police in Spain’s cities

Spain: one found dead aboard boat carrying 70 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa

Last Update: Monday, 11 January 2021 KSA 21:04 - GMT 18:04