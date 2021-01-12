NEWS
WORLD

22 trapped after explosion in Chinese gold mine

Mining accidents are common in China. In this file photo, rescuers wait outside the Songzao Coal Mine near Chongqing, in southwest China on September 27, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
AFP, Beijing Tuesday 12 January 2021
Text size A A A

Twenty-two gold miners have been trapped underground for nearly two days after an explosion in a mine under construction in eastern China.

The blast occurred on Sunday afternoon at a mine in a town near Qixia city in eastern Shandong province, authorities wrote in a social media post.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The explosion badly damaged the exit ladder from the mine and the communications system, so authorities could not contact the trapped miners, the statement released late Monday said.

Authorities have sent rescuers to the mine, which is owned by the Shandong Wucailong Investment Co. Ltd.

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.

In December, 23 miners died after being trapped in a mine in the southwestern city of Chongqing -- just months after 16 others died from carbon monoxide poisoning after being trapped underground at another coal mine in the city.

Read more:

At least 18 coal miners killed in China: State TV

Mining disaster in China’s Chongqing that killed 23 sparks safety crackdown

23 killed in coal mine accident in China’s Chongqing

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 12 January 2021 KSA 06:26 - GMT 03:26

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top