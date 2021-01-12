Black Vault releases thousands of downloadable CIA documents on UFOs

All of the CIA’s publicly available documentation on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) has been made available to the public, on the back of COVID-19 omnibus bill, online magazine dedicated to tech, science and humans, VICE Motherboard reported on Tuesday.

The US government is expected to publish its UFO report within the next six months.

The COVID-Relief and Omnibus Spending Bill which was passed on December 21, 2020, included a variety of coronavirus-related relief measure such as a $900 billion in new federal spending for the fiscal year of 2021.

The Black Vault, an internet-based archive of government documents that holds over two million pages, released downloadable links of PDF documents containing CIA files on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP); the US government’s preferred term. These reports date back to the 1980s.



Black Vault founder John Greenewald Jr. has disclosed that the CIA claims this is all the documentation they have on UAPs, but there is no way of verifying this, a Black Vault blog noted.

In an email to VICE Motherboard, Greenewald said: “Around 20 years ago, I had fought for years to get additional UFO records released from the CIA. It was like pulling teeth! I went around and around with them to try and do so, finally achieving it. I received a large box, of a couple thousand pages, and I had to scan them in one page at a time,” VICE reported.

Around 10,000 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reports were filed in order to get the PDFs, Greenewald claims. He also disclosed to VICE that thousands of downloads were made within the first 24 hours of the release.

Motherboard: You Can Now Easily Download All CIA UFO Documents to Date https://t.co/Rvrr4PNjF4 pic.twitter.com/Y4HHELpgAu — FOIA // FEED (@FOIAFeed) January 11, 2021

The PDFs contain information about incidents ranging from a dispute between a Bosnian fugitive and an ET contact in 2001 to highly powerful explosions setting off mysteriously in a small Russian town in 1991. However, while some documents were clear and understandable, several were fuzzy and indecipherable.



“When I began researching nearly 25 years ago at the age of 15, I knew there was something to this topic. Not because of viral internet hoaxes. Not because of back door meetings wherein I can’t tell you who, but I promise it was mind-blowing information. No, none of that,” he told VICE.

“It was simply because of the evidence that I got straight from the CIA. And the NSA [National Security Agency]. And the Air Force. And the DIA [Defense Intelligence Agency]. I feel I am achieving what I set out to do. Easy access, to important material, for people to make up their own minds on what is going on.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 January 2021 KSA 16:48 - GMT 13:48