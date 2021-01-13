New York City to cancel business contracts with US President Trump

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week’s insurrection at the US Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.

The Trump Organization profits about $17 million a year from those sites, de Blasio said.



A woman wearing a protective mask holds a sign during the Get him out! defend democracy rally, a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 7, 2021. (Reuters)



“I’m here to announce that the city of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio said.

It is the latest example of how the January 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the Republican president’s business interests.

The PGA of America voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course next year, a move that came after social media platforms disabled Trump’s accounts and Shopify took down online stores affiliated with him.

Read more:

US First Lady ‘disappointed’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot

FBI arrests US Capitol rioter photographed inside Nancy Pelosi’s office

Two US Congress members test positive for COVID-19 after Capitol riots

Last Update: Wednesday, 13 January 2021 KSA 16:47 - GMT 13:47