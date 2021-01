The US Supreme Court has overturned a stay on convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery's execution by the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, clearing the way for the execution of the only woman on federal death row in the United States, who doctors say is brain-damaged and mentally ill.

Last Update: Wednesday, 13 January 2021 KSA 08:18 - GMT 05:18