French court sentences Deliveroo courier who refused to deliver Jewish meals

A French court on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old Deliveroo courier to four months in prison on discrimination charges after he refused to deliver meals from Jewish restaurants.

Two restaurant owners in the eastern city of Strasbourg filed complaints last week after alleging the courier canceled delivery orders after learning they were for “Israeli food.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One of the owners told the court that the man said “I don’t deliver to Jews.”

“French law prohibits discrimination of any kind. You have to respect everyone in this country,” Judge Bertrand Gautier said at the trial.

He added that the courier, an Algerian who entered France on a tourist visa that has since expired, fraudulently used an associate’s Deliveroo codes and had his proceeds transferred to the account of a third person.

An employee of a fast food outlet talks to men working for the delivery company Deliveroo in Paris on May 27, 2020 during a partial lifting of restrictions . (AFP)

The suspect was also ordered to leave the country after serving his sentence, a deportation confirmed in a tweet by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Speaking via an interpreter, the courier admitted to canceling the orders but denied saying he would not deliver to Jews.

The Israelite Consistory of the Bas-Rhin department had also filed a complaint against Deliveroo, which vowed to take immediate action if the allegations were confirmed.

“We are relieved by the conclusion of this inquiry, which allowed the identification of the person who carried out these hateful acts, thanks to close cooperation between Deliveroo and the police,” Melvina Sarfati El Grably, the company’s general manager for France, said in a statement.

Read more:

First Jewish kosher service launches in UAE, making Gulf food history

How the UAE is ‘keeping kosher’ for Jewish tourists after Israel deal

Emirates airline launches Kosher Arabia to produce meals for Jewish customers

Israelis line up for ‘Abu Dhabi’ doughnut in Jerusalem

Last Update: Thursday, 14 January 2021 KSA 20:37 - GMT 17:37