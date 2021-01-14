US National Guard on 24-hour watch in Capitol after Trump supporters’ riot

The National Guard were on a 24-hour watch in the US Capitol after last week’s violence, with off-duty members left to catch naps in hallways and below the bust of General George Washington, who led the United States to victory in its battle for independence against Britain more than two centuries ago.
A large presence of guard members dressed in fatigues and carrying rifles guarded the outside of the building on Wednesday, while others lined the corridors of the Capitol. The House of Representatives was meeting to consider impeaching President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 assault on American democracy, when his supporters stormed the building in a deadly rampage.
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (AP)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP)
National Guard troops have been frequently used by states in helping law enforcement quell protests over the past year. However, the decision to arm them with guns highlights fears over the threat of further violence in the days leading up to the inauguration.
Officials have said it is important for the troops to be armed for their self defense and that they are still in a support role of law enforcement forces.
“The Capitol has responded in an appropriate way to meet the nature of the severe security threat that is being posed by domestic terrorists and white supremacists,” said Jeffries.
He said the National Guard already had been considered as part of the security bubble for the inauguration but, based on the events of last week, the security had been ratcheted up.
House Democrats and some Republicans approved the impeachment of Trump late Wednesday, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection. Many Republicans questioned whether Congress was moving too fast.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the chamber’s top Republican, had opposed impeachment but said: “That doesn’t mean the president is free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”