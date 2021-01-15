Indonesia issues Tsunami warning after 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Sulawesi Island 

Indonesia issued warnings of a potential tsunami if more strong quakes hit Sulawesi, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the island, the chief of Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG) said on Friday.
Strong aftershocks could follow the earthquake, Dwikorita Karnawati said.
Karnawati told a news conference there had been at least 26 aftershocks after two strong quakes had rocked the area since Thursday afternoon.
At last seven people have been killed, more than 600 injured and thousands displaced from the series of earthquakes in the past 24 hours.
Last Update: Friday, 15 January 2021 KSA 06:57 - GMT 03:57