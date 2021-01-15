Strong 6.2-magnitude quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi kills at least 7, injures hundreds

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia's Sulawesi island killed at least seven people, injured hundreds and damaged many buildings on Friday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said, as panicked residents fled to safer areas.

The epicenter of the quake was six kilometers northeast of Majene city at a depth of 10 kilometers.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Initial information from the country's disaster mitigation agency showed that four people had died and 637 others were injured in Majene, while there were three more fatalities and two dozen injured in the neighboring area of Mamuju.

Thousands had fled their homes to seek safety when the quake hit just after 1 am local time on Friday morning, damaging at least 60 homes, the agency said.

The quake was felt strongly for about seven seconds but did not trigger a tsunami warning.

Videos on social media showed residents fleeing to higher ground on motorcycles, and a child trapped under the rubble as people tried to remove debris with their bare hands.

Members of a search and rescue agency team dig through rubble after an earthquake, in Mamuju, West Sulawesi Province, Indonesia January 15, 2021. (Basarnas Sulbar via Reuters)

Some buildings were badly damaged, including two hotels, the office of the governor of West Sulawesi and a mall, Sudirman Samual, a journalist based in Mamuju, north of the epicenter, told Reuters.

At least one route into Mamuju had been cut off, he said, due to damage to a bridge.

Hours earlier on Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the same district damaging several houses.

Indonesia's disaster agency said a series of quakes in the past 24 hours had caused at least three landslides, and the electricity supply had been cut.

Straddling the so-called Pacific 'Ring of Fire', Indonesia, a nation of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.

Read more:

Indonesia says Chinese research vessel spotted in its waters

Indonesia resumes search in Java Sea for victims, black box of crashed Sriwijaya jet

Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air strategy: Buy cheap old planes, serve neglected routes

Last Update: Friday, 15 January 2021 KSA 05:43 - GMT 02:43